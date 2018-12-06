Re: the Dec. 2 article "Asylum-seekers in Tucson losing key tool to make their claim in US."
Many thanks to Star reporter Curt Prendergast for his excellent article. I don't understand why it is a burden to the U.S. Marshall Service if defendants from Streamline have paperwork? They already no longer have their phones, nor items of their meager traveling belongings on them. If they are indigenous language speakers the asylum petition papers are intended to help them navigate the silos of U.S. law enforcement. If they are native Spanish speakers these papers are an adjunct to their understanding of a complex process.
I have been a weekly observer at Streamline in Tucson for a year now. Impediments like no paperwork for defendants to the transparency of this process appear Machiavellian. Perhaps the old method of ankle bracelets and immigration court dates would be an efficient, more humane way to go.
Kathy Altman
West side
