When 'Michael Cohen testified before the US congress no Republican asked one pertinent question. Instead it was about their very own righteousness. Constant berating Cohen as a liar. One brought an African woman as a prop to provide his "proof " that Trump was not a racist. How embarrassing a display of blind, dogged adoration of a proven liar. Cohen had nothing to gain by lying. His life is ruined and Trump, a con man and a cheat is still president supported by sycophants who will be judged harshly by history.
G. Keith
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.