The writer points out parallels between 1933 and now and to a small degree he is correct, however, he missed the larger picture. Last week in Congress , the new representative from Minnesota garnered plenty of air time with her anti-Jewish commentary, also reminiscent of 1933, and this was not her first instance of anti-Semitism. She has lauded the rhetoric of Louis Farrakhan and his reference to the Jews as "termites". What really scares me is that none of the leadership in congress cared enough to sanction or reprimand her for her outrageous remarks. Her disgusting display of arrogant disrespect toward Elliot Abrams should have been called out by her superiors, but wasn't. History does repeat itself and we had better realize that what happened in Europe in the late 30's and early 40's could be coming to fruition here. We are not at Kristallnacht yet, but we had best be careful and use our future votes wisely.
Maryam Wade
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.