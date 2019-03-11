A letter to the Star criticizes a proposal to provide child care for parents, and says only if EMPLOYERS and employees agreed to do this should it take place. Those who believe so might review recent American history and they will discover that the 20th century was a period of government imposing all sorts of pesky regulations on employers who would not agree to abolishing child labor, a 40 hour work week, safe working conditions, required breaks during the work day, etc. Sadly, our history is hardly replete with worker reforms coming from employer benevolence. American workers enjoy positive working conditions due to government regulations and labor unions' demands. And notably, providing such benefits to American workers would only mean we are catching up with the rest of the modern world. And we have a lot of catching up in order to improve the quality of life for ALL Americans.
Lance Erie
SaddleBrooke
