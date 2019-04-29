There are some fundamental lessons loving and responsible parents try to teach their children. Here are just a few:
•If you want people to trust you, you need to always tell the truth.
•If you want people to respect you, you need to respect them.
•Cheating and stealing are wrong.
•It’s not OK to be a bully.
•Name calling hurts. Don’t do it.
•You need to take responsibility for your actions.
We can use these same basic parenting guidelines as a yardstick by which to measure candidates in the upcoming presidential campaign season. We can ask what level of maturity we seek in those who lead us. We can ask if we would accept a candidate’s behavior in our own children or other family members. We can decide whether a candidate is a good role model for our young people. The decision is ours to make.
Mona Udstuen
Northwest side
