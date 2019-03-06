Re: the March 3 column "Our system needs to help new mothers."
Columnist Renée Schafer Horton writes that we should adapt her progressive views on child leave and have the government force the rest of us to adhere to them. If employers and employees thought it in their best interests to adapt more generous child leave, they would agree to do so voluntarily without the necessity of government laws. Many of us believe that parents, not taxpayers, should be responsible for all child care. If you can't afford children, then don't have them.
David Pearse
Foothills
