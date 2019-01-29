The Republican mantra of “we’ll hold your breath until we get our way” — a tactic embraced by the Trumpicans, an offshoot of the former Republican Party, aka Trump’s “base” — has momentarily called a halt to the shutdown. (It should be noted that no billionaires where harmed during this fictionalized production). Those that where in fact somewhat afflicted where “mostly democrats,” as expressed by the ever perspicacious POTUS.
During this forced respite it is anticipated that the cowardly enablers and silent majority, the GOP Senate, will come together with the recently emboldened snowflakes from across the aisle by first revisiting their respective “oath of office” pledge to the American people and ultimately move forward to a reasonable solution to securing our borders.
I would suggest however that while evaluating the material this barrier should consist of, given the fabric of the verifiable reasons put forth by POTUS, that polyester would seem the most justifiable.
Thomas Nicholson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.