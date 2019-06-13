Partisanship is useful for the purpose of narrowing the field for elections. However, it can become toxic when over cooked. When we identify ourselves solely as"Liberals" or "Conservatives" it's easy to box ourselves in and become intolerant of people who we perceive as being less enlightened than ourselves. There are no perfect solutions to the challenges of creating a fair and just Government for millions of people with different points of view but surely if we can discover a way to fly to the Moon we ought to be able to learn to get along with each other without losing hold of our shared values.
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.