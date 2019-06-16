It has become more evident under this Administration that we are a Government of the Party in Office. If you are a Republican and you disagree with this President, you are ridiculed and your loyalty is questioned. If you are a Democrat then you are a liberal, a socialist, the enemy.
I realize each Party has some beliefs they will not compromise on. However, as Americans, the majority want affordable healthcare and they believe the Dreamer’s Bill should be passed. Wouldn’t that be a good place to begin? Meet across the aisle and pass the Dreamer’s Bill. Meet across the aisle and work toward improving the ACA.
The words, “United we stand, divided we fall” are more important today than ever. We have got to stop thinking of politics as Us against Them. We are still the United States of America and we are all in this together.
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.