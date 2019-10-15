I have read several letters recently critical of Sen. Martha McSally, using the catch phrase "party over country." I hope those using that phrase are willing to apply it to all legislators. Where are Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer in the battle for meaningful immigration legislation? Wouldn't that be good for the Country even if working with Trump would be bad for their party. They are absent. Where is Congressman Raul Griljalva in the Sanctury City discussion? Thinking about his own interests rather than those of Tucson or the Country. Sen. Randy McNally is doing just what the voters of southern Arizona wanted her to do. Kudos to one legislator who puts her countries interests over her own.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.