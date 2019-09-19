Congress needs to pass background checks on all gun sales and a strong Red Flag law. I would consider this to be a minimum accomplishment.
Senator McSally, Senator Sinema, and Rep Kirkpatrick, gun regulation needs to be much more comprehensive. Outlaw all large capacity magazines. Outlaw ammunition that automatic rifles and handguns use. Outlaw the ammunition that is so very destructive to the human body. Outlaw ammunition that was developed for war. Ban the sale of automatic weapons, hand guns and rifles. Initiate buy back of these weapons.
Action on gun regulation is so very long overdue. Many many people have been needlessly killed. Prevent more mass shootings. Our leaders in Congress have the power. They must legislate now, and save lives.
Susie Trujillo
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.