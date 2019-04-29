Re: the April 21 article "Passports to the American Dream"
Kudos to Arizona Daily Star reporter, Perla Trevizo, for the extensive and well written article. The article revealed that Guatemalans are the largest group of Central Americans coming to America and why. Who wouldn't leave a situation that has no future, and through a dangerous arduous journey, seek a better life? To stay and try to improve the economy and security is beyond their capabilities. How the situation can be alleviated is subject to debate but it must not be delayed due to political reasons. I ask you to ask yourself, what would I do in a similar situation?
The article, with its accompanying photos left me with one question: billions of dollars are remitted from those who made it to American and found employment - how are those dollars remitted to families left behind and live in villages so small they might not even have electricity?
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.