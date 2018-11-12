America’s veterans should be disgusted that the US representative in Paris at the anniversary of the WWI armistice is a weak, thin skinned draft dodger and probably wonder why the White House didn’t send someone else. With all the chaos within Trump’s administration they did send what they must have thought the “ No. 1 Whining Wimp “ to the WWI armistice ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe. Hopefully every veteran in this country will remember hardships endured during their duty and vote in 2020 against a commander in chief that continually cries about the most trivial thing.
OWEN RENTFRO
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.