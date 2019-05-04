Re: the April 29 article "No: Younger teens still have much to learn about civics."
Maloney essentially nixed the idea of 16-year old voters. Their knowledge of civics is too poor to make an informed decision. Just to clarify, millions of voters, from 18 to 81, could not tell you the rudiments of civics, maybe not even name local office holders. So age has nothing to do with knowledge or wisdom.
The real issue is political: the younger a voter the more likely s/he will bend left, so voting at 16 is not going to happen soon in this country. But, if it did, it could be the start of a new politics. Brandon Klugman is right. Empowering younger students would lead to a more involved constituency. More of these young people would participate in the governance of our country if we stopped shutting the door in their face. Maybe they would walk through it with new ideas to help shape a country for the next millenium.
It all starts with the vote.
Christina Angle
East side
