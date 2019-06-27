David Fitzsimmons,

My name is Phil Felix, I own a barber shop on Prince Rd and a Korean Veteran.

I hope that one of these days if a loved one of yours, a parent, wife or child, should ever reach a state in life where they would be honored with a day like our brothers, sisters and loved ones were with D-Day, that some cartoonist doesn't belittle their sacrifice for his or her political hatred and pleasure. I found this cartoon of 6/6/19' truly offensive.

God bless your family,

Phil Felix

Phil Felix

North side

