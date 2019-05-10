Despite loosing three games to Washington this weekend at Hillenbrand, it was refreshing and encouraging to witness the pregame activities. The ENTIRE TEAM, COACHES, ASSISTANTS AND MANAGERS lined up along the third base line, removed their caps or visors, placed their hands on their hearts and rendered honor and respect to OUR FLAG during the playing of OUR NATION ANTHEM! Most impressive and the way it should be! I believe there is yet hope for this coming generation after all!
Ron Furtak
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.