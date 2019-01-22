I sympathize with Chaffee's call for a Constitutional Convention. I do not like the Electoral College electing a President who receives a minority of the vote ( happened twice in the last two decades) or the fact that Kavanaugh was rejected by Senators representing 55% of our population but sits on the Supreme Court.
However, a Constitutional Convention is not the answer to these problems. Article 5 of your Constitution provides very little guidance on how a Constitutional Convention would be formed or how a new Constitution ratified. Once called, a Convention could write its own rules. It is conceivable that a new Constitution could be ratified by a majority of the States representing only 18% of the population. A new Constitution could make the problems outlined by Chaffee worst, not better. States with few people would undoubtedly guard their power, leaving more populous states with less power. Targeted Constitutional amendments, are a much safer, albeit harder, solution to the problems Chaffee outlines.
Howard Strause
Foothills
