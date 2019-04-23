If the Mueller report "completely exonerated" Trump, as he claims, why is he now raging? Like an angry, belligerent Wizard of Oz, he is frantically seething and denying as the curtain is pulled and the truth exposed. His profane, furious rants tell much about the person. Compare his from-the-gutter communication style with that of the previous president. What an embarrassment, and what a sad commentary on our country that he has the support that he does. How could this lying, inept and fraudulent farce be acceptable to anyone, unless they are cut from the same piece of cloth?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
