Dear Editor,
Peace within created by forgiveness, kind words, and love is something we can each do. (‘Peace on earth? Start with peace within’ by Robert Nordmeyer, The Arizona Daily Star, Dec. 16, 2018) It is also said, “Peace begins when hunger ends.” We can do something about ending hunger and poverty by talking to those we just elected to represent us. Thank Congress for passing a bipartisan Farm Bill, and let them know: now it is time to tackle the causes of hunger. If we speak up to those who represent us in Congress it will build the political will for them to tackle the twin problems of hunger and poverty. Increasing the Earned Income and Child Tax Credits so a family to afford housing, food, and health care are possibilities. So call, write, and visit your representatives and let’s get this peace on earth party started!
