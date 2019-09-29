Donald J. Trump is a far more of an honorable man than any journalist who spew their daily poison each and every day to the American people with lies and half-truths, in an effort to destroy the most successful man of our lifetime. Why? Solely because poor criminal Hillary Clinton lost her bid to be President.
When will liberal democrats wake up from their fantasy world and face reality? We will NEVER be a socialist country and no democrat has a chance of defeating the strongest and most accomplished President in U.S. history. Liberal democrats are so blinded by hate, they cannot see that they are destroying their own party.
Donald Trump will never be impeached and the House will return to a Republican majority in 2020.
Scott R. Hadley
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.