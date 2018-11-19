I would like to see Nancy Pelosi act as Speaker of the House until we get through the critical period of resetting our priorities as Democrats.
It makes sense to get to know the new representatives before we decide who has the qualities needed to lead the House.
Let's see how the committees function, and what ideas new members have now that the Democrats have the majority in the house again. I urge Rep. Raúl Grijalva to vote for Rep. Pelosi as speaker. I encourage him to talk to the newly elected, listing and explaining the accomplishments Speaker Pelosi has to her credit, and why her talents are needed right now.
Julie Becker
Catalina
