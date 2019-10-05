In a speech in Scottsdale 10/3/19 VP Pence said that former VP Biden should be investigated to determine if he and his family benefited (financially) from his position from deals in Ukraine. He said the American public has a right to know. This from a man whose boss, Cadet Bone Spurs, has violated the US Constitution and the particularly the Emolument Clause every single day of his presidency. Basically the provision he is charging Biden with. Talk about being a hypocrite. WOW!
Pence's boss won't release his tax returns, has meetings and phone calls and buries the notes in classified files for no other reason than to prevent the American public from knowing what what was said.
Trump's grandparents gave up their Austrian citizenship when they came to America. They tried to regain it and return to Austria, but the Emperor said no. What a pity
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.