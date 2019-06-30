Once again, I hear old men talking about going to war. Men that will never shed a single drop of blood. Remember the Gulf of Tonkin incident when our government distorted the facts and led us into a war against Vietnam. We lost over 58,000 young Americans.
And then there was the false claim that Iraq had Weapons of Mass Destruction and they were going to use them on us. In that war we lost over 4,500 young Americans.
It is estimated that over one-and-a half million people died in these two wars.
Now we have a President that lies to us on a daily basis, and he is claiming that Iran may attack us. He has ordered a Navy Strike Force and 1500 more troops to the Middle East. Have we not learned from our mistakes? God help us.
Robert Ferguson, Vietnam Veteran
Sahuarita
