As a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church, I'm reminded that we underwrote the publication and free distribution of the Pentagon Papers, all 20 volumes worth, to the American people. This act was central

to the end of the Vietnam War.

I am sure we would be glad to step up once again to publish the full Mueller Report, with appropriate redaction's by the House of Representatives. A commercial publisher is said to be angling for this 400 page Report, but I believe it should be made available without cost to the public.

Edwin Miera

Oro Valley

