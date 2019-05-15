I am outraged, as should all taxpayers, that the Pentagon has shifted $1.5 billion for Trump's wall after Congress declined to give the additional funding. The actual total amount is $6.1 billion, delaying the Pentagon's own construction projects and other priorities. Since the Pentagon was able to reallocate this amount of money, maybe they are receiving too much money and it should be deducted from their budget request next year.
Linda Shalit
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.