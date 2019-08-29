In Arizona, we are fortunate enough to have 28 million acres where we can hunt, fish, hike and enjoy all types of outdoor recreation thanks to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Over its 52-year history, LWCF has invested over $228 million to protect Arizona’s iconic outdoor places from the Grand Canyon to Saguaro National Park, Coronado National Forest, and Lake Mead Recreation Area. LWCF is the best tool we have for protecting public lands, yet in continues to be underfunded by Congress. there has never been more of a need for this program.
Now more than ever we need America’s best conservation tool. The American West lost a football field worth of natural area to human to human development every 30 seconds between 2001 and 2017.
Congress cannot afford to wait any longer to protect this program and make these critical investments in America’s public lands and its communities.
Nathan Rees
Downtown
