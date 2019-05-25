Re: the May 10 article "There's a high cost to making drugs more affordable."
I researched Megan McArdle and found it to be entirely predictable for her to present points that in my view are simply disinformation in support of Big Pharma.
I would hope the Editor will seek an expert op-ed to refute the disinformation presented. Here is a partial list of issues I hope will be presented and discussed on this topic: source of funds for research for new drugs, what entities are doing original research, Big Pharma acquires marketing rights on the research by others, Big Pharma has special patent rights and trivially manipulates those rights to extend their patents, lack of competition, Big Pharma propensity to acquire smaller generic drug companies, Level and nature of Big Pharma research solely to support patent extensions and expanding the market of products beyond original intent into where there is minimal benefit.
Michael Green
Oro Valley
