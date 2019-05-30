Wow, a Presidential candidate with the most comprehensive platform and understandable expression of current issues demonstrating solid positions. Quoting "Pete":
"We are living through a moment of huge upheaval, but also of great opportunity. This moment demands that our policies reflect a deep understanding of Americans’ everyday lives and embody our country’s highest values — values like Freedom, Security, and Democracy."
No misgivings, no pulling back, Buttigieg puts us first, unlike President Trump thinking mostly of himself and his narrow bigoted views with more changes as the winds blow. Bitter, no truly disappointed as Trump's "truths" fall short and more is exposed with each reality check on him.
Point by point online under peteforamerica.com you can appreciate a multi-issue Presidential hopeful and determine if his values meet yours.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
