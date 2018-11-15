Our communities continue to reel from one mass shooting after another, while the gun lobby opposes sensible laws to curb gun violence. Doctors see the victims close up and frequently speak about this senseless slaughter.
The American College of Physicians has issued a new position paper, in which they outline their public health approach to reducing firearm deaths and injuries. They call firearm violence a "public health crisis" requiring the nation's immediate attention. Now, in a tweet, they have been mocked by the National Rifle Association and told to "stay in their lane." In the era of Trump, the NRA seems to think they should have editorial control over medical journals!
Doctors have lit up the twittersphere in response. As one said, "We are not anti-gun: we are anti-bullet holes in our patients." And a forensic pathologist wrote: "Do you have any idea how many bullets I pull out of corpses weekly? This isn't just my lane. It's my f****** highway."
John Saba
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.