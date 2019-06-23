I witnessed Trump’s rally for his 2020 reelection in Orlando with amazement. It came across as a propaganda fest, reminiscent of Hitler’s Nuremberg speeches. It had all the fire and brimstone, the obsequious sycophants, the arrogance, the condescension, the paranoia and the hatred. The only things missing were the swastika arm bands, the Brown Shirts and the heil Hitler chants. It was an incredible display of neo- fascism, gullibility and fanatical behavior. It was a far right populist authoritarian mob of hate, with Trump as the cheerleader. I’m surprised that pitchforks weren’t handed out at the exit doors as a call to arms. I’m amazed at the lack of understanding among Trump’s followers of the dangers of far right ultra nationalism. The historical track record of this mindset is ruinous. The less informed Americans get, the more likely it is that they will follow a fanatical authoritarian.
S. Allen Rasmussen
North side
