Poor, petty, pitiful Trump
acts so smart
but invariably hits a bump.
Tried to hide the USS McCain
just one more thing
he couldn't explain.
Cadet Bone Spurs
will represent us in Normandy
amongst brave men
he will look so lonely.
Putin knows how to play to his vanity
makes him believe
in his version of reality.
When Napoleon was a 'guest' of the British at St. Helena
he wrote this to his captors: (I will change a few words to
make this passage apply to McCain and Trump)
"In 500 years time, McCain's name will shine over all America. Whereas yours (Trump) will be known only for the shame and the injustice of your conduct to me."
Manny V. Ojeda
Nogales
manuel V Ojeda
Nogales
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.