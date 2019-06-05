Poor, petty, pitiful Trump

acts so smart

but invariably hits a bump.

Tried to hide the USS McCain

just one more thing

he couldn't explain.

Cadet Bone Spurs

will represent us in Normandy

amongst brave men

he will look so lonely.

Putin knows how to play to his vanity

makes him believe

in his version of reality.

When Napoleon was a 'guest' of the British at St. Helena

he wrote this to his captors: (I will change a few words to

make this passage apply to McCain and Trump)

"In 500 years time, McCain's name will shine over all America. Whereas yours (Trump) will be known only for the shame and the injustice of your conduct to me."

Manny V. Ojeda

Nogales

manuel V Ojeda

Nogales

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

