Re: the July 11 letter to the editor "Pitts' brush is too broad."

The Star has now published two letters attacking Leonard Pitts' column of July 9 where he explains why he is a liberal. One of many accusations in this letter states that Pitts "is dishonest and wants us to feel sorry for him." What? One wonders if these complainers even read the column. Pitts ends his piece with the comment "So yes, I am a liberal. Because I have, literally, no alternative." Those are my sentiments exactly.

Sidney Hirsh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments