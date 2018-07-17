Re: the July 11 letter to the editor "Pitts' brush is too broad."
The Star has now published two letters attacking Leonard Pitts' column of July 9 where he explains why he is a liberal. One of many accusations in this letter states that Pitts "is dishonest and wants us to feel sorry for him." What? One wonders if these complainers even read the column. Pitts ends his piece with the comment "So yes, I am a liberal. Because I have, literally, no alternative." Those are my sentiments exactly.
Sidney Hirsh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.