Planned Parenthood and the National Rifle Association are at opposite ends of the political spectrum with proponents of each accusing by the other side of promoting murder.
Both organizations are powerful lobbyists with scores of politicians “in their pockets” as the pundits like to say. Both also provide civic services which they loudly champion with great pride.
I’m pleased to see that both are now experiencing financial and organizational difficulties that are, alas, not severe enough to cause them exit the scene. But I don’t have to support them or make them part of the national dialog, since they only serve to divide the country.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
