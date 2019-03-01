We have 8-12 years to take significant steps to decarbonize the national and global economy in order to stave off the worst consequences of climate change. We are already seeing the effects of climate change in Southern Arizona.
I would like to know what Senators McSally and Sinema and my Representative Kirkpatrick have planned to decarbonize the Arizona and US economies, and what evidence do they have that their plan will work? As a 33-year-old, I am terrified of a future where the planet is inhospitable, where climate refugees flee regions ravaged by a fast-changing climate, and the resulting political instability. I recycle, I have a roommate, I don’t have kids, I bike to work, and do all the things I can do to lessen my carbon footprint. What will my elected officials do?
Alessondra Springmann
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.