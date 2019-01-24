Nancy and Chuck are so clever, they can turn facts into Play-Doh faster than you can say "fake news."
Nancy reshaped the military jet incident so it looked like the WH imperiled their security--while in fact her own group leaked their destination with unsecured phones. Far from a secret international mission, Nancy was playing for publicity (and who knows what other artful creations).
Meanwhile, Chuck claims the WH shutdown is taking government workers hostage, while in fact he and Nancy are taking American security hostage. Their tears are pure crocodile, or they'd be sharing their millions with the workers, border security heroes, and victims of illegal immigrants.
Our patriotic President Trump works tirelessly on behalf of the nation he sincerely loves. Unlike Congress, his priority is to make America safe again, not to waste taxpayers' time and money turning facts into Play-Doh.
Molly McKinney
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.