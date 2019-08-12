Yesterday, ICE raided numerous chicken processing plants in Mississippi. Hundreds of unlawful immigrants were loaded on buses for their ICE destination leaving behind American citizens ranging from birth to high school age.
After looking the other way and allowing immigrants to do the dirty jobs for all of us, what is left are American children without their parents.....there has to be a better way out of this capitalism mess. Perhaps a "blue" card for those already in the country that allows them to be reviewed and renewed every 5 years and at the end of two renewals, they can apply for citizenship. Immigrants are the main source of workers in our slaughter houses and poultry plants...it makes no sense to punish people who are working in "dirty" jobs paying taxes while raising their American children. We need a 2019 solution to a problem created decades ago.
Roger Engels
Northwest side
