Today our elected officials in the House of Representatives voted to repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF). As a member of Tucson’s Advocacy Team for the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) this is welcome news, because we have repeatedly requested our representatives to repeal this 18 year old legislation since early this year. The 2001 AUMF has been used by U.S. Presidents to justify counterterrorism operations in 80 countries, including combat in 14, wherein some 7,000 American service members were killed. The 2001 AUMF legislation has made it altogether too easy to initiate war without congressional approval. This very notion has been mentioned in recent days by President Trump’s staff about initiating a new war with Iran. Now is the time for members of Congress to take back their constitutional power to decide when and where and IF our country sends it’s military to war.
Kristine Bentz
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.