This time has come in this dark hour for America to reach out to our neighbors. The federal government is shut down. Stock markets are in free fall. Foreign allies are voicing alarm. Hostile powers like Russia are cheering. Even Republican lawmakers are now openly critical of Trump.
We need to ask Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to save us from Trump, and please pay for the Wall. America must remind Mr. Obrador that Trump did indeed promise Mexico would pay for it, so it's time for him to pay up. It's time for America to get down on its knees and beg.
I mean, we have the money, but that's not the point. Yes, we know that 59 percent of Americans oppose building a wall, but that doesn't mean anything. Sure, we are dumping asylum-seekers on Mexico, but we're at the end of our rope. There is nothing else we can do. Please Mr. López Obrador, pay for the Wall.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.