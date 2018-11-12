I urge you to stop including photos and videos of Trump in your paper and on your website. This is publicity he seeks and uses to distract us from the horrors of his administration. Articles about him are necessary, but I urge you to halt publicizing his photo and videos.
Also, please consider watching a video of U of A's Noam Chomsky on the calculated gamesmanship of the current White House resident and his staff on changing national policy to benefit the wealthy. As an aside, much of this chilling message is overridden by constant videos of Trump . A poor choice to my mind, distracting from the message.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
