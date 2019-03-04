Every time a fatal mass shooting takes place, the gun lobby says that it’s not our gun laws that are at fault, but the problem of mental illness. Even so, Congress has offered very little action to address mental illness. Most people agree that it is ease of access to guns by mentally ill perpetrators as well as by criminals that is the problem.
Some congressional leaders are finally listening to the 80 percent of us who want to see stricter background checks and longer waiting periods for all legal gun sales and ownership. Yet if these bills pass in Congress, the president has vowed to bend to the will of the gun lobby and veto them.
Appeal to your representatives to commit to the welfare of the American public, not only by voting for these bills, but also by overruling his vetoes. We should also encourage them to continue addressing the problems of mental illness so pervasive in our communities these days.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.