Re: the Jan. 1 letter to the editor "A year of hate."
I wish to remind the letter writer of the eight YEARS of hate for our previous president, Barack Obama, perpetrated by Fox New and the likes of Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham. Oh, yes, also by the current president, back when Obama was a senator. The letter writer perceives "92 percent negative coverage of Trump" because the facts show that Trump is 100 percent unfit for the job.
Lois Smith
East side
