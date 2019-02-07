Elizabeth Warren has found it necessary to again apologize to the Cherokee Nation. I’m wondering what she’s apologizing for.
Does she think she embarrassed the Cherokees with the thought they had her as a member? Maybe, they haven’t offered her an honorary membership.
Seems to me she made an honest mistake in being led to believe she was part Indian. I've heard that some of my forbearers were indentured servants (white slavery!). Big deal of no import.
Of course, she didn't let the chance slip of making use of this affirmative action lever to advance her career objectives. But here it seems she should be apologizing to rivals who didn't have this card to play.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.