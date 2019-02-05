The press constantly claims the electorate is polarized even though there is no evidence. From background checks, DACA, abortion access, taxes, the majority of Americans are in agreement. If the parties are polarized, which by definition means opposites, then how can a voter claim to be independent. There is a choice to be made on what you believe in and want to achieve. I don't agree with everything my party leaders want, but in order to achieve some of my goals I have to support one side of the pole. It is time for all Americans to vote and to choose a side. Otherwise gridlock will continue to persist in Washington D.C. and the voter is to blame.
James White
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.