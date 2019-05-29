Asylum seekers have the Courage to travel many miles to get here although they legally should seek it in Mexico. But why don't they fight back in their own Country as we did in 1765-1783? They obviously have the numbers, going by the thousands arriving here every month, oh that's right they don't have guns! During World War II we dropped Thousands of "Liberators" in Occupied Countries, so they could use them to get real weapons from the enemy soldiers. "The Liberator was shipped in a cardboard box with 10 rounds of .45 ACP ammunition, a wooden dowel to remove the empty cartridge case, and an instruction sheet in comic strip form[4] showing how to load and fire the weapon". Many of these Refugees are young fighting age males, stand up and take your Countries Back
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.