There are differences between how liberals and conservatives want to change our government. The letter by Molly McKinney published on July 4, 2019 did not portray the correct differences. My version:
The donkey says, “Ride with me and together we will pursue life, liberty and happiness.”
The elephant says. “Come with me and we can overpower, lie and cheat our way to riches.”
Molly McKinney is right—our nation’s future hangs on our outlook and choices.
Mary Welch
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.