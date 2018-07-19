"....Two other lawmakers, Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Chris Coons, D-Del., were trying to force a vote on a resolution backing the intelligence community’s findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and must be held accountable. Following the Example of the House of Representatives, Republicans in the US Senate Rejected these Resolutions Backing Intelligence on Russian Meddling.
It is apparent that Republicans in the Congress are interested in maintaining their Privileged/Power Position in Supporting Trump/Putin by not putting the Health/Welfare of our Country as their First and Only Consideration!!
Political Change will come if: Trump Supporters are removed from Congress in the November National Elections!; and, the Mueller Investigation produces evidence that results in the Removal of Donald Trump from Office.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.