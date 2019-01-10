For 6 of the 8 years Obama was President the Republican Party "stone-walled" legislation. A President who was re-elected despite the efforts of the Republicans from the South. Republicans dubbed The Affordable Care Act in derision by labeling it "Obama Care". The ACA proved to meet the standard for social legislation.
The Democrats are now expected to satisfy an egomaniac who expects to be treated as "The Empowered Leader".
Billy H. Conn
Midtown
