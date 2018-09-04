Pres. Trump has repeated used the term 'fake news" to describe some in the news media. That is ownly partially true. The real and overwhelming problem today is politically biased news. 90% of the news on TV and in print is Democrat biased, i.e., CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, NY Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Newsweek, Time Magazine, etc. There are just a handful of conservative outlets like Fox News, Washinton Times, etc. The problem is that these outlets slant the news to fit their political agendas. And since there are way more Democrat biased news outlets, that is what most people consume! Do you really think our founding fathers meant for the First Amendment 's "Freedom of the press" to be a political advocacy group? Why can't news outlets just report the news and leave out their bias? Many new outlets claim neutrality, i.e., the AZ Star, which is totally disingenuous. Just watch for whom they endorse for candidates in the upcoming elections in November.
David Burford
Northwest side
