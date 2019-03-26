There are two camps when it comes to global warming. In one camp are some sectors of industry and their political lap dogs that are fighting hard to keep fossil fuels and polluting industries relevant. There are a few American voters who support them. Then there is everyone else. Fortunately despite the fact that the naysayers are the loudest (and richest), the writing is on the wall. Automakers are getting out of the gasoline auto-making business and coal mining is in decline. Our Military is adopting for it. You can see all around us that the world is adapting itself to the fact of global warming. We are not reacting fast enough because the politicians are in the way. Consumers would like to use less plastic and business is trying to change. We need leadership and policies at the federal level too. Local and state governments are having to face it straight on knowing that they are going to be coping with increasing costs of managing repeated natural disasters.
John Cole lll
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.