Most politicians have one goal: to get elected. They will say or do anything to achieve that goal. Once elected they have but one job: to stay elected. Once again they will say or do anything to keep their job, never mind what words or deeds they may have said or done in the past. A line from the movie "Hunt for Red October" says it best. The defense secretary tells Alec Baldwin's character Jack Ryan: "Look, I'm a politician which means I'm a cheat and a liar, and when I'm not kissing babies I'm stealing the lollipops. But it also means I keep my options open."
Something to keep in mind as we enter another useless round of Congressional hearings, finger pointing, election speeches, robocalls and general bull pucky.
William Long
Foothills
